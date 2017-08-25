First James City County police chief, Robert Key, dies

Robert Clayton Key, James City County's first full-time police chief, died Monday at his home in Norge. He was 80.

Key spent more than 39 years in law enforcement. The last 17 years were as James City County’s first police chief after the department was created in 1983.

“I’m the best chief James City ever had,” Key said, jokingly, when he announced his retirement in 2000 in a Daily Press article.

Current James City County Police Chief Brad Rinehimer, who worked under Key for five years, said he owes Key a debt of gratitude for hiring him. He said Key had a heart for the community and was passionate about the job.

“Any chief for 17 years is almost unheard of,” Rinehimer said. “He certainly made this department what it is today. He laid that foundation when community policing was just an emerging word. He bought into that.”

Key found himself in the chief’s position when the county Board of Supervisors separated the police function from the other duties performed by the sheriff’s office.

Some of his accomplishments as chief included the development and implementation of the Colonial Narcotics Enforcement Task Force, an auxiliary police program, a police chaplain program, a SWAT team, a bike patrol program, citizen’s police academy and a school resource officer program.

During Key’s time as chief, he also helped secure national accreditation for the department and earned the Award of Excellence for Outstanding Service with James City County.

“I always thought him to be a guy of intellect, but he always talked to you in common terms,” said York-Poquoson Sheriff Danny Diggs. “He was always very helpful and respectful to me.”

Key also served for 17 years in the Alexandria Police Department and was chief of police in Wilson, N.C.

Upon his retirement, officials who worked with Key praised him as someone who helped shape a rural sheriff’s office into a modern police department.

Former Berkeley Supervisor Jack Edwards said Key made the James City County Police Department into a professional organization and did a lot to make the county better.

“Bob Key is somebody who sees himself as being about community policing,” Edwards told The Virginia Gazette in 2000. “The community has been better off as a result of his being here.”

Rinehimer said Key created an outstanding police department and was a man of integrity.

“For having the experience he had when he came here, I think he brought a lot,” Rinehimer said. “I think he’s largely responsible for the department we have today. … His impact is tremendous and will be very long lasting.”

Memorial service

Where: Olive Branch Christian Church, 7643 Richmond Road.

When: 3 p.m. Saturday.

Donations can be made to Hospice House of Williamsburg and the Olive Branch Memorial Gift Fund.

Tributes may be posted at vincentfh.com.

