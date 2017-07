WILLIAMSBURG — Three people are wanted in connection to a theft Wednesday morning at the 7-Eleven in the 1500 block of Richmond Road, according to a Williamsburg Police news release.

Around 3 a.m., three men — two white and one black — entered the 7-Eleven and took several items, including a charity donation jar, the release stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Williamsburg Police Department at 220-2331.