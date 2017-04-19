Verizon Wireless users experiencing difficulty calling 9-1-1 in York-Poquoson-Williamsburg area

Verizon cell phone users are having issues contacting York-Poquoson-Williamsburg 9-1-1, according to York County public information officer Gail Whittaker.

The 9-1-1 dispatchers can hear the caller, but the caller hears what appears to be a fax machine, Whittaker said in a news release.

Verizon users, she said, should instead call the non-emergency number at 757-890-3621 or send a text message to 9-1-1 if there is an emergency.

The issue affects only Verizon Wireless users, Whittaker said, and those using another cell phone service can still call 9-1-1 in case of emergency.

Verizon Wireless users in Virginia Beach are experiencing similar problems, according to a city of Virginia Beach news release.