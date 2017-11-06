Mullin re-elected in 93rd District

In a fiercely contested and heavily funded race, Democrat Mike Mullin held off Republican Heather Cordasco Tuesday in a rematch of last year’s special election to retain the 93rd District House of Delegates seat.

With unofficial vote totals from all 25 precincts, Mullin had 60 percent (15,978 votes) of the vote to Cordasco’s 40 percent (10,603 votes), according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

Mullin said he received a concession call from Cordasco. He called it an incredible honor to continue representing the 93rd district and to be able to work to protect victims of domestic violence and expand health care for all Virginians.

“This is a wonderful night,” Mullin said. “I think it is a strong mandate to be able to continue to do the work that we’ve done over the last year.”

A flurry of money came in for both candidates in the run-up to the election, with both candidates receiving more than $500,000 in campaign contributions in 2017.

In the waning days of the campaign, Mullin and his campaign took issue with flyers from the Republican Party of Virginia — and authorized by Cordasco — that said Mullin was campaigning during working hours.

He also took issue with an ad from the group Friends of Heather Cordasco that showed the Democrat playing beer pong in college and inferring that the Suffolk prosecutor was soft on crime.

But Mullin also took on Cordasco, a philanthropy officer with the conservative Capital Research Center, on abortion rights and her former connection with a strongly conservative and anti-abortion advocacy group.

Mullin believes his election success is due to trying to work in a bipartisan manner.

“We’re talking to people about the things that they care about, as opposed to the things that divide us,” Mullin said.

Rob Ostermaier / Daily Press Delegate Mike Mullin works the polls at the Williamsburg Community Center Tuesday November 7, 2017 as voters make their way in to cast ballots. Delegate Mike Mullin works the polls at the Williamsburg Community Center Tuesday November 7, 2017 as voters make their way in to cast ballots. (Rob Ostermaier / Daily Press)

Adrin Snider / Daily Press Mike Mullin, candidate 93rd District for Virginia House of Delegates Mike Mullin, candidate 93rd District for Virginia House of Delegates (Adrin Snider / Daily Press)

Adrin Snider / Daily Press Heather Cordasco, Candidate for the 93rd district, Virginia House of Delegates Heather Cordasco, Candidate for the 93rd district, Virginia House of Delegates (Adrin Snider / Daily Press)

LaRoue can be reached by phone at 757-345-2342, by email at jlarouejr@vagazette.com or on Twitter @jlaroue.