James City County police looking for man in connection to abduction, child abuse

The James City County police are looking for a man with warrants taken out for felony charges of child abuse, child neglect, eluding police and driving with a suspended license.

Those warrants were issued last March for Keshaun Michael Allen, 21, of James City County, according to James City County Police spokesperson Stephanie Williams.

On March 6, 2016, officers went to the area around Pocahontas Trail and Magruder Avenue for reports of an erratic driver, Williams said.

Officers observed a Honda turn onto Church Street and crash into a ditch on the right side of the road, Williams said, with the driver continuing further along Church Street.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle using its lights and sirens, but the driver in the Honda did not stop, Williams said, continuing onto a dirt road off Whiting Avenue.

The driver then stopped the vehicle, exited and fled on foot, and officers found a five-year old child in the back seat and not in a child safety seat or seatbelt, Williams said.

Officers were able to identify Allen through identifying documents and a photo ID in the Honda, Williams said.