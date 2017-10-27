Deadlines approaching for absentee ballots

Deadlines are fast approaching for Williamsburg area residents to vote by absentee ballot. The Virginia Department of Elections lists 19 valid reasons that people can vote absentee.

The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is Oct. 31.

On the two Saturdays before the election -- Oct. 28 and Nov. 4 — voters can go to the registrar's offices in York County, Williamsburg and James City County from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to vote absentee.

Read below for information in your locality:

York County

Absentee ballots can be printed from the Virginia Department of Elections, filled out completely, signed and then mailed to P.O. Box 451, Yorktown, VA 23690, emailed to registrar@yorkcounty.gov or faxed to 757-890-3449 to the Registrar's Office.

To vote in person in York County, voters can stop by the Registrar’s Office in the County Administrative Center at 224 Ballard Street in Yorktown from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Residents have until 5 p.m. Nov. 4 to fill out an absentee ballot in person.

Absentee ballots also can be obtained on the York County registrar’s website at www.yorkcounty.gov/voting. For more information, contact the Registrar’s Office at 890-3440.

The law permits emergency absentee voting in very limited situations until 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6. Contact the Registrar's Office for more information.

Williamsburg

Eligible voters can vote in person or apply to have an absentee ballot mailed to them.

To vote absentee in person, residents can come into the registrar’s office during regular business hours from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. during the 45 days before an election and fill out an absentee ballot application, and then vote in person at the office.

City residents can also call 220-6157 to have an application mailed.

The absentee ballot must be filled out completely. The ballot must be sent to General Registrar, P.O. Box 3538; Williamsburg, VA 23187-3583 or fax it to 757-220-6157.

People are asked to apply for their absentee ballot early enough to allow time to receive the ballot and return it by Election Day.

James City County

Residents can get absentee ballots at the registrar's office at 5300 Palmer Lane. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The county posts information on how to vote absentee on its website: http://www.jamescitycountyva.gov/1044/Voter-Registration-Elections.

There, residents can find information on how to vote absentee, information for residents who are in the military or are overseas, a list of candidates and an absentee ballot application form.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is 5 p.m. Oct. 31. The ballot has to be in the general registrar’s office by 7 p.m. on election day, and only the person who filled out the ballot can turn it in.

The deadline to vote in person by absentee ballot is Nov. 4.

General registrar Dianna Moorman advises that if residents are voting absentee, they should come into the office earlier rather than later in order to avoid long lines.

Local registrars

City of Williamsburg , contact Win Sowder, at 220-6157.

, contact Win Sowder, at 220-6157. In James City County , Dianna S. Moorman, at 253-6868.

, Dianna S. Moorman, at 253-6868. In York County, Walter Latham, Jr., at 890-3440.

Absentee voting

For a list of acceptable reasons to vote absentee, go www.elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/absentee-voting/

