Interstate 64 westbound at Route 199 in York County is shut down following an accident involving an overturned tractor trailer, according to the Virginia State Police and Virginia Department of Transportation.

Virginia State Police are on the scene at mile marker 242 at I-64 west, and with both westbound lanes currently blocked, VDOT is diverting traffic at Route 199.

Backups extend for at least three miles, and VDOT says to expect major delays.

This story will be updated.