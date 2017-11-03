Police: Teen dies after unintentional James City shooting

A Newport News teenager accidentally shot himself at a residence in the 1700 block of Skiffes Creek Circle on Thursday and later died, according to James City County Police.

Police received a call from the boy’s cousin around 1:27 p.m. saying that a boy was the victim of a gunshot wound, deputy chief of police Steve Rubino said.

When police arrived, they found the 15-year old victim with a head wound, Rubino said.

The victim was transported to Riverside Doctors’ Hospital Williamsburg, where he was pronounced dead, Rubino said.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the boy was playing with a handgun and unintentionally shot himself in the head, Rubino said.

Rubino said the incident is still under investigation.

