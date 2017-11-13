Accused Ebby's shooter has charges certified to grand jury

Eight charges, including one of attempted first degree murder, were certified to the grand jury in York County General District Court Tuesday against the man accused of shooting an Ebby’s Auto Painting and Collision employee.

Michael Sean Taylor, 40, of Hampton, appeared briefly in court to waive his right to a preliminary hearing on eight of the charges — malicious shooting into an occupied building, three charges of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, two charges of abduction by force or intimidation, malicious assault with an injured victim and the most serious, attempted first degree murder.

One charge of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony was dropped.

Taylor, according to a criminal complaint, said he intended to shoot the victim, Joseph St. Clair, and hoped the victim would die. Taylor was looking for the victim when he went into Ebby’s near Merrimac Trail just before 9 a.m. July 25.

The grand jury will hear the case at 9 a.m. Feb. 1 in York County Circuit Court.

Following the hearing, Taylor’s attorney Steven Barnette, said the next step would be to sit down with the York County Commonwealth’s Attorney to go over the evidence in the case.

Taylor had gone into Ebby’s to settle a dispute with St. Clair, according to York-Poquoson Sheriff J.D. Diggs.

When Taylor went inside the business, he approached Eddy’s employee Chaz Hall demanding to see “Joey the painter,” St. Clair, firing his handgun down into a pillar near the entrance of the building, the complaint states.

Taylor told Chaz Hall that he wil kill him if Chaz Hall doesn’t take Taylor to St. Clair. Following Chaz Hall, they encounter Ebby’s owner Edward Hall, the complaint states, forcing both at gunpoint to the body shop’s garage.

Taylor again fired his handgun, threatening to kill both Chaz and Edward Hall if they didn’t take him to St. Clair so he could kill him, the complaint states.

As Taylor reached the bay where St. Clair was working, Taylor shot St. Clair in the abdomen, causing him to fall, and while St. Clair was on the ground, Taylor continued to shoot St. Clair, striking him multiple times, the complaint states.

Taylor barricaded himself inside Ebby’s for three hours, and at one point spray painted the windows black so officers could not see inside, Diggs said. Officers eventually forced themselves into the building and lobbed four rounds of gas inside the store, Diggs said.

The complaint said Taylor admitted shooting St. Clair with his handgun inside the boyd shot, and also admitted to waking up on the morning of the shooting with the intention of shooting St. Clair.

According to the sentencing guidelines in Virginia law, Taylor could face at least 40 years in prison if convicted on all the charges.

LaRoue can be reached by phone at 757-345-2342, by email at jlarouejr@vagazette.com or on Twitter @jlaroue.