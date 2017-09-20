ACT scores in WJCC top state, national averages

Many students who plan want to attend college try to bolster their applications with high scores on the American College Test.

High school students in the Williamsburg-James City County school district again bested state averages and national averages on the test.

Local students averaged a 24.4 composite score. Statewide, the average score was 23.7, and the nationwide average was 21.

ACT scores run from 0 to 36, and the individual subjects have benchmark scores that they claim can predict that level of preparedness a student has for a corresponding college class.

In the individual subjects — math, science, and English, and reading — Williamsburg-James City County bested state and national averages.

They’ve done so in each of the last six years.

