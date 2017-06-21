Proposed Williamsburg admissions tax prompts questions

At 8 a.m. on July 8, City Council will convene to talk about the particulars of, among other things, its proposed admission tax. Until then, what businesses it covers is still unsettled.

Admission taxes are generally added onto the price patrons pay when they enter a business, such as an arena or amusement park.

In January, City Council members first publicly heard the idea of increasing two city taxes and adding a third in an effort to pay for new tourism projects that they hope will bring more visitors into the area.

The addition of an admissions tax is one of the changes. Raising the meal and room taxes from 5 percent to 7 percent and adding a 7 percent admissions tax was one of several ideas broached by city manager Marvin Collins during the January retreat.

The new revenue would go into a tourism development fund, from which the city could finance tourism infrastructure.

An admissions tax would be new to Williamsburg — it and Poquoson are the only cities in or near Hampton Roads that do not charge an admissions tax, according to city staff research.

Admission to where?

Hashing out the particulars of the admissions tax — particularly which businesses it applies to and which it doesn't — will be part of the work of the July 8 meeting.

"(Colonial Williamsburg tickets) would be affected by the tax," said city attorney Christina Shelton in a June 8 council meeting. "It's a tax on admissions or entertainment as that's defined in an ordinance."

The city's proposed ordinance says an admissions tax would be levied on "circuses, carnivals, menageries, moving picture shows, fairs, shows and exhibitions of all kinds." It also says the tax would be levied on public performances, such as lectures, concerts and other similar amusements.

When asked what other businesses will be taxed, city staff aren't quite sure.

"What you are asking for is part of what still needs to be determined," said Lee Ann Hartmann, a communications specialist with the city.

"There's no set list (of businesses) as far as I know," councilman Doug Pons said.

As he understands it, the admissions tax would not apply to the College of William and Mary's events, Pons said.

"Based on what we know about this at this point, this would not apply to the university," said William and Mary spokesperson Suzanne Seurattan.

Councilman Benny Zhang said worried business owners have reached out to him and other City Council members about whether the admissions tax would apply to them.

"If we'd voted, there would have been business owners who didn't even know (the admissions tax would apply to them)," he said. "I'm glad we didn't vote," he said. "If we're going to vote, I would have wanted that information."

Ken Davis, the assistant general manager of Movie Tavern, assumed the admissions tax would apply to his employer. The city has not told him whether the tax would apply at the theater.

"I haven't heard from the city as of now," he said.

A new admissions tax and an increase in the meal tax could hurt business, he said.

"We're going to push hard against this, and we have to," Davis said. "If James City County and York County had the increases, it'd be what it was and we move on. Without them on board, it's detrimental to our business."

Bill Thompson, the general manager of Ripley's Believe It or Not, is against the admissions tax and the way he thought the city handled it.

"It has come to my attention that you have proposed a 7 percent admissions tax which would affect our business here at our attraction," he wrote in a June 7 email to City Council members. "I am disappointed that there was no attempt from anyone with the city to arrange a meeting to discuss this admission tax or ask my opinion."

Davis' interpretation is that the bulk of the admissions tax will fall on three of the city's businesses: Movie Tavern, Ripley's Believe It Or Not and Colonial Williamsburg.

"I understand Colonial Williamsburg would be a big chunk of the tax, but the price increases could hurt their business," he said. "With three business, I don't think it'll be enough."

"Promoting tourism in a goal we all share, but raising taxes on tourists to do it just doesn't make sense," said Colonial Williamsburg president Mitchell Reiss in a statement. "This will penalize both our local residents and our visitors, many of whom are seniors living on fixed incomes, and working families already stretching to make ends meet."

Pons pointed out that Movie Tavern is a national company and has sites in cities that already impose an admissions tax. Aurora, Colorado, and Forth Worth, Texas are examples.

"This would not be a new tax for the large corporation, but it would be new in this city," he said.

Council still has some details of the admissions tax it needs to figure out, Pons said.

"We've had some conversations about tours, and whether they start in the county or city, and if they are taxable or not," he said. "There's probably some real fine-tuning we'll have to do."

Other cities

Eighteen of the 36 cities statewide that city staff gathered information on charge an admissions tax.

City staff thinks increasing taxes on meals and hotel/motel rooms, along with creating an admissions tax, could generate about $4 million annually that would be placed into the tourism development fund.

Hampton charges a 10 percent tax, but the money goes into the city's general fund, instead of a separate fund like the city of Williamsburg is proposing.

Robin McCormick, a communications specialist for the city of Hampton, acknowledged the two cities occupy two very different parts of the tourism market.

"A lot of ours is paid for by locals, people who go to the movies and stuff like that," she said. You guys are different."

Chesapeake began levying its admissions tax in July 1988. Money from the tax goes into the city's general fund.

"There are other revenue sources, if the city wants to separate those," said Patsy Fowler, chief deputy commissioner of the revenue for the city. "There are other revenue sources. It could be earmarked for the hotel industry, for an example."

Suffolk charges a 10 percent admissions tax, and the city pulls the bulk of its money comes from one particular business.

"The city collects about $300,000 annually from admissions tax revenue ... mainly from the movie theater," said Diana Klink, a spokesperson for the city. "The money is used for general fund departmental operations."

What's next