Taxes become central issue in work session

Residents and business owners in the city of Williamsburg said they were not happy with how quickly they think the city has moved in considering a increases to the city's meal tax and the addition of a new admissions tax.

Karen Riordan, president and CEO of the Greater Williamsburg Tourism Alliance, said she and her colleagues thought the city should properly vet all of it's possible options before voting on new taxes.

"This is absolutely the wrong time," Riordan said of an admissions tax in particular. "The last thing we is a tax that pushes pricing up."

Assistant city manager Andrew Trivette said cities that have taxes similar to the ones Williamsburg wants don't always have a concrete idea for just where the tax money goes once they have it.

"Even if they started out with a list (of projects), I'm sure they changed very quickly to an application process," he said.

Noreen Graziano, president of the Williamsburg Area Restaurant Association, said she wanted the city to take six more months or whatever it takes for both city staff and residents to

"This has not been vetted properly," she said. "You're putting the cart before the horse."

Asking customers to pay more at city restaurants could adversely affect Williamsburg's eateries, Riordan said.

"They may decrease their frequency of dining in the city," Riordan said.

Without money to fund new tourism projects, vice mayor Scott Foster said, the city will have trouble finding enough money to attack many of the projects it is interested in.

"Many of these issues have been pushed down the road," he said. "Many of these are going to be pushed down the road for perpetuity."

City council has the option to vote on the tax at a June 8 meeting, or they can push the meeting to a future date.

"If you think you need more time, take more time," city manager Marvin Collins said.