Boy Scout Troop 414, Five Forks Ruritans receive James City County Adopt-a-Spot locations

JAMES CITY - James City County has announced Boy Scout Troop 414 and the Five Forks Ruritan Club as the two newest sponsors in the county's Adopt-a-Spot program, according to a James City County news release.

Boy Scout Troop 414 will clean the Croaker Road Commuter Lot, while the Five Forks Ruritan Club will focus on the Jamestown Beach Event Park, the news release states.

Anyone looking to volunteer for the program can contact the county's environmental coordinator at 259-5375 or dawn.oleksy@jamescitycountyva.gov to learn more.