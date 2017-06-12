Chesapeake Bay health, restoration topic of Wednesday panel

WILLIAMSBURG – The League of Women Voters-Williamsburg Area will host a panel June 14 to discuss the Chesapeake Bay and current and future restoration efforts.

"The league hopes that participants will have a better understanding of the challenges facing the Bay and the importance of continuing its cleanup," said Linda Rice, a League board member.

Speakers on the panel include: Dr. Carl Hershner, Virginia Institute of Marine Science, Ann Jurczyk from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, and John Bull, of the Virginia Marine Resources Commission.

There will also be a question and answer period.

President Donald Trump's proposed budget initially planned to cut funding for federal Bay cleanup programs. However, federal cleanup efforts were funded through September when Congress settled on measures to keep the government operating.

The funding is at risk again after the most recent release of the president's proposed fiscal year 2018 budget.

"We hope that the discussion will encourage more people to contact their legislators and ask them to support continued funding for the cleanup of the Bay," added Rice.

Chesapeake Bay Panel

Where:Williamsburg Regional Library Theater

When: June 14

7:00pm-8:30pm

Admissions: Free and open to the public