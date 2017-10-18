Development Review Committee discusses affordable apartments on Richmond Road

The James City County Development Review Committee heard a request for affordable apartments on Richmond Road at its Wednesday evening meeting.

The proposed development, at 7581 Richmond Road, would include five three-story apartment buildings with a total of 126 units and a clubhouse.

AES Consulting Engineers, the applicant, is proposing to build where there is currently a house and a barn.

The apartments would be two bedroom and three bedroom. The applicant said rental rates would hover in between $658 and $1100 during the meeting.

The applicant said the housing would be tailored for recent college graduates, teachers and police officers.

The proposal also includes an on site playground and fitness room.

County planning staff was concerned about the walk-ability of the site since many residents who live there aren’t expected to have cars.

The application would still have to pass through the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors.

No vote was taken on the request.