Police investigating aggravated assault in Williamsburg

Williamsburg police have opened an investigation into an aggravated assault that took place late last week.

Just after 1 a.m. on Feb. 3, an officer found a man bleeding from his mouth in front of the Green Leaf Pub and Tavern. Bystanders said the man looked like he'd been in a fight earlier, according to a news release.

The man told police he'd been assaulted at the Brick House Tavern earlier in the evening. He was eventually treated at the Riverside Doctor’s Hospital and has since been released.

Police are looking for a man captured on the Green Leaf's surveillance camera. The department considers him a person of interest in the case.

They ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.