Williamsburg Premium Outlets is adding a new flavor to its shopping center with the addition of Alewerks Brewing Company. Alewerks Brewing Company will open later this summer and feature a 3,000 square foot tasting room, according to a news release. The brewery will have ten beers on tap. The first Alewerks Brewing Company is located at 197 B Ewell Road. “Alewerks Brewing Company will bring an added value to Williamsburg Premium Outlets visitors,” said Brandy Coffee, general manager of the Williamsburg Premium Outlets, in a news release. “After a long day of shopping and saving at our sought-after outlet retailers, guests can unwind and enjoy local sips with friends, coworkers and loved ones. We are honored to host the second arm of this local brewery that is already well-loved in the community.”
Alewerks Brewing Company coming to Williamsburg Premium Outlets
Virginia Gazette Staff
