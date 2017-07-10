Alewerks Brewing Company coming to Williamsburg Premium Outlets

Jonathon Gruenke / Daily Press

Old bourbon barrels hold beer at Alewerks Brewery in Williamsburg. Two Alewerks beers recently won medals at the Virginia Craft Brewers Fest. Lover's Greed won gold in the speciality beer category and Bitter Valentine won silver in the imperial IPA category. (Jonathon Gruenke / Daily Press)