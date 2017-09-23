Alewerks opens tasting room at Williamsburg Premium Outlets

Alewerks Brewing Company has officially opened the doors of its new tasting room at the Williamsburg Premium Outlets.

The spot combines a brewing facility with retail space, allowing patrons to take a break from shopping with a local brew as well as a chance to pick up some branded merchandise or buy a six-pack to take home, according to a James City news release.

“We are excited to open and even more excited about being able to brew smaller, more creative batches than previously possible,” Alewerks Managing Director Geoff Logan said in the release.

The tasting room had its grand opening Friday, according to a post on the brewery’s Facebook page.

The 3,000-square-foot venue has 10 beers on tap. Alewerks will add a 93-gallon brewing system for special small-batch beers. The tasting room’s hours will match the hours of operation at Williamsburg Premium Outlets, the release states.

Alewerks opened its flagship brewery and taproom in 2006 in York. That location will continue to be the only venue where Alewerks unveils new releases and holds events and entertainment, the release states.