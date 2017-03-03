A ‘moving’ violation: Man reports several items missing while moving into apartment, police say

WILLIAMSBURG – A man moving into an apartment in the 100 block of Merrimac Trail Feb. 28 reported to police that a couple of musical instruments and moped cover went missing, according to Williamsburg Police spokesperson Maj. Greg Riley.

The resident had been moving items into his apartment between 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 and had left the door to his residence unlocked, Riley said.

When the man finished moving, he noticed several items missing, including the instruments and moped cover, Riley said.

Riley said the alleged larceny is under investigation.