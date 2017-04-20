Police: Person wanted in theft of Apple TV, Roku products at York County Target

The York County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man suspected of stealing a Rubbermaid tote filled with Apple TV and Roku products, according to a news release on social media.

The theft happened April 8 at the Target in the 200 block of Marquis Parkway in the Marquis Shopping Center, with the items stolen valued at more than $800, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-Up or the Facebook Tip Line at 890-4999 and reference report number 1701170.