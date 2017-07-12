Architectural Review Board hears Williamsburg Shopping Center plans

Broad Street Realty, the Baltimore-based company that bought the Williamsburg Shopping Center, presented its plans for the area to city Architectural Review Board Tuesday evening.

Sal's by Victor, the Virginia ABC store and Food Lion will all stay in the shopping center. In the board's conceptual review of Broad Street's plans, member David Stemann said he was concerned about Broad Street's planned storefront, which did not seem uniform enough with the code.

"What we want to do is give individual retailers the ability to design their store facades," said Broad Street CEO. "Not at will — we'd approve it." Don Pratt,

Don Pratt, owner of Aromas, said he does not want to see another owner of the shopping center bring in tenants that struggle. "One of the things the city needs to do is bring in a population of people to support these retail establishments," he said.

Broad Street will come in front of Architectural Review Board to get official approval at a future meeting. A conceptual review allows for a company to tweak their plans before they bring more detailed ideas in front of the board.

With board approval, the plans for the center would go to the city Planning Commission, then eventually to City Council, which would make the final decision. Broad Street and the city's board both mentioned how vital it was that the plans for that area of the city make it vibrant. "Midtown is a very important part of our city that needs your help," said board member Andrew Edwards.