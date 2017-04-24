Groundbreaking for Art Museums $40 million expansion project Thursday

The groundbreaking for a $40 million, 61,000 square foot expansion of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg will take place Thursday afternoon.

It’s the first large-scale expansion and upgrade to the Art Museums’ building, which houses the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Museum, celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, and the DeWitt Wallace Decorative Arts Museum.

CW says the Art Museums expansion is the primary capital priority of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation’s $600 million Campaign for History and Citizenship. It will increase gallery space by 22 percent, according to Ronald Hurst, the foundation’s Carlisle Humelsine chief curator.

“It will give us the opportunity to get a great deal of the collection which isn’t shown very often out and on display,” Hurst said last month during a media tour of the two museums.

The Williamsburg Planning Commission approved the expansion plans last week.

The proposed addition will shift the entrance of the museum to the new Nassau Street entry pavilion from the Public Hospital and is expected to provide new display space, a secure delivery area and a café with interior and exterior dining areas. The museum store and café will move up to the lobby level of the museum and will be accessible to people without tickets to the museum, Hurst said.

“We see visitors out front with their maps on a regular basis, looking at their map, looking at the building, deciding they’ve come to the wrong place, and turning around,” Hurst said last month during a media tour of the Art Museums. “Our new entrance will be around the corner on Nassau Street and will look like the entrance to a large museum.”

CW Foundation president Mitchell Reiss, CW Foundation Board chairman Henry Wolff, Art Museums Board chairperson Sheila Miller and Hurst will give brief remarks during the groundbreaking, which will take place at 5 p.m.