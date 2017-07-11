Art Museums acquires rare print of Charleston, SC as it was in 1773

WILLIAMSBURG - The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation has purchased what it says is a rare, historically important view of Charleston, South Carolina, showing its appearance in 1773, according to a news release.

The print will be part of the foundation's collection: A View of CHARLES-TOWN, in the Capital of SOUTH CAROLINA, at the Art Museums.

"Acquisition of this exceptional, pre-Revolutionary view perfectly addresses the foundation's core mission, particularly since it furthers our understanding of early America and its Southern colonies," said Mitchell B. Reiss, president and CEO of Colonial Williamsburg, in the release. "I applaud our generous donors for making the purchase a reality."

Ronald L. Hurst, the foundation's Carlisle Humelsine chief curator and vice president for collections, conservation and museums, said 18th century views of American cities are rare.

The print was acquired through The Friends of Colonial Williamsburg Collections Fund, which restricts its funds for object purchases.