Jamestown's Alexa Halko named female track athlete of the year in the U.S. Paralympics

Jamestown's Alexa Halko was named female track athlete of the year in the U.S. Paralympics on Monday.

Halko competed at the world championships in London. She won two silver medals in the women’s 400- and 800-meter races and a bronze in the 100.

She also leads the charts in the 400 meter, 800 meter and 1500 meter and is the American record holder in all three events, according to a news release from the U.S. Paralympics website.

Halko also is the record holder in the 200 meter.

This is Halko’s third straight nomination to the All-American list.

“This 2017 class has already excelled at the elite level and we are extremely excited to see the impact they’ll have in the years to come,” Cathy Sellers, high performance director of U.S. Paralympics Track and Field said in the news release. “One of the most impressive high school groups in recent years, this field boasts world championship medalists and athletes who are moving on to compete at the highest level of collegiate track and field which goes to show the strength and promise for our Paralympic program.”