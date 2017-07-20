Police: Williamsburg man charged with attempted murder

A Williamsburg man has been charged with attempted murder after police allege he tried to run over a man with a car in the parking lot of a Grafton Dunkin Donuts, York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office spokesperson Shelley Ward said.

Robert Harshaw, 39, of Williamsburg was charged with attempted second-degree murder and destruction of property with intent of equal to or greater than $1,000, according to York General District Court records.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office was dispatched at 11 p.m. on July 12 to the Dunkin Donuts in the 6600 block of George Washington Memorial Highway in reference to a vehicle running into a building, Ward said.

Harsaw was arrested July 13, Ward said.

The spokeswoman said Harshaw and the victim appeared to know each other, and that no one was injured as a result of the incident.