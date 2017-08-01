Charge against Taylor upgraded to attempted first degree murder

YORK COUNTY – An omission in the criminal complaint led to a mistake in the attempted murder charge against a Hampton man accused of shooting an Ebby’s Auto Painting and Collision employee, according to York Commonwealth’s Attorney Benjamin Hahn.

That mistake was corrected Friday in York General District Court when an attempted second degree murder charge against 40-year old Michael Sean Taylor was dropped in favor of an attempted first degree murder charge, Hahn said.

The initial criminal complaint said Taylor was looking for the victim when he went into Ebby’s just before 9 a.m. July 25 and approached two other employees of the shop before finding the victim, Joseph St. Clair, and shooting him several times, including once in the abdomen. Taylor barricaded himself for about three hours before officers lobbed four rounds of gas and took him into custody.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office had sought, and Sheriff J.D. Diggs had announced, an attempted first degree murder charge against 40-year-old Michael Sean Taylor. In that scenario, before a magistrate can authorize an attempted first degree murder charge, the Commonwealth’s Attorney must sign off on it, Hahn said.

While Hahn said he had signed off on the attempted first degree murder charge, because that authorization was not included in the criminal complaint, the charge initially filed was attempted second degree murder, Hahn said.

"The way that happened is that the investigator went to the magistrate to seek an (attempted) first degree murder charge," Hahn said. "But their policy is that they will not issue a first degree, or an attempted first degree (murder charge) unless the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s approved it. And I had approved it … but apparently there was some miscommunication about that and the investigator did not put that in his complaint. So the magistrate didn’t feel he could issue the attempted first degree (murder charge). As soon as I found out about that, we got it straight."

Hahn said the sheriff’s office has updated the criminal complaint to reflect his approval of the attempted first degree murder charge. The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office served the attempted first degree murder charge on Taylor last Thursday, Hahn said.