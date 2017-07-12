Colonial Williamsburg to debut new ax-throwing range

An interpretive ax-throwing range will make its debut at Colonial Williamsburg on Sunday.

Military interpreters for Colonial Williamsburg will teach visitors ages 12 and older about the throwing of belt axes, a common downtime activity for troops of the American Revolution. Visitors will learn about the history of ax throwing, as well as the proper technique for throwing an ax.

Afterward, visitors will be invited to throw an ax in a stump target, testing their skill and technique more than strength.

The ax throwing range is at East Nicholson and North Botetourt streets in the Historic Area.