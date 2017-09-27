Battle for Eire virtual reality attraction for Busch Gardens in 2018

Busch Gardens has unveiled the name of its virtual reality attraction coming in spring 2018, along with more details about it.

According to a Busch Gardens news release, the attraction will be called Battle for Eire — Action VR Ride, which will feature a fierce fairy warrior named Addie, who will lead riders on an adventure through her Irish homeland.

The virtual reality attraction, to be located in the Ireland village of Busch Gardens, will feature a number of characters that will feature in a family-friendly story, according to the news release. Addie’s goal is to rescue the Heart of Eire, which represents the magic of Ireland, but the park’s guests will have a role to play in helping her, the release states.

Battle for Eire will blend a motion-based theater simulator with 360-degree virtual reality headsets, which park officials say is unlike any other in the attraction industry, according to the release. People will feel the simulator motions along with being able to see, hear and feel actions happening around them, the release states.

“We are taking guests on an incredible journey,” said Busch Gardens vice president of engineering Larry Giles in a statement. “The movement of the simulator combined with interactive special effects from the VR headsets will deliver an exciting, high-energy experience, with a great storyline.”

The park debuted its first-ever wooden roller coaster this year, InvadR.

“Battle For Eire will be the type of experience that only Busch Gardens can deliver,” said Busch Gardens president David Cromwell in a statement. “The combination of innovative VR headsets with our simulator will create an immersive, exciting environment for guests of all ages.”

Visitors who don’t want to view the attraction through virtual reality can watch a standard version of the video, according to the release.

