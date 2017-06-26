Battle of Spencer's Ordinary commemorated at Freedom Park

JAMES CITY COUNTY- 236 years ago, Freedom Park was the sight of a clash between the Americans and the British.

Marquis de Lafayette led American troops against John Grave Simcoe's British troops in a battle that resulted in 20 deaths total.

In honor of the nine Americans who lost their lives, the Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution held a memorial service and a wreath ceremony at Freedom Park on Monday morning.

About 40 people attended the ceremony, which was followed by a presentation by historian Chris Bonin.

One Williamsburg resident found the ceremony and presentation enlightening.

"I enjoyed it," said, resident, Woody Spivey. "I came to the occassion because I love history and I love this area of the country and wanted to know more about what happened here."

Williamsburg Sons of the American Revolution chapter president, Harley Stewart said Monday's ceremony was the best turnout he's seen.

Stewart said he hopes each year people will come out and be reminded of the battle.

"I hope people take away how real this fight was and how real the people were," Stewart said. "This wasn't just names and places in a book."

