Official: Bicyclist in stable condition following accident in Freedom Park

A 22-year old man is in stable condition following a bicycle accident Sunday at Freedom Park in James City County, according to a James City County Fire Department news release.

The man suffered multiple injuries after he went over the handlebars of his bike at a popular jump on the multi-use trails at the park, the news release states.

Firefighters and medics reached the remote site on foot and carried the injured cyclist out in a basket stretcher and a four wheel drive vehicle, according to the news release.

The rescue effort took more than 30 minutes to get from the woods to a waiting LifeEvac 3 medical helicopter, and the man was flown to VCU Medical Center in RIchmond, the news release states.