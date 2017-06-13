New William and Mary athletic director shares vision with business professionals

Williamsburg — Her 17 years of experience in Division I collegiate athletics has taught new William and Mary athletic director, Samantha Huge that succeeding on and off the field is a team effort.

"It's going to be really important for us as an athletic department to not only be a part of the university but part of this community," Huge said, during a monthly business luncheon hosted by the city of Williamsburg Economic Development Authority on Tuesday.

Huge took over as athletic director on May 1 after Terry Driscoll retired. Driscoll was the longest-tenured athletic director in the Colonial Athletic Conference and his retirement will be effective June 30. Before accepting the job, Huge was the senior associate director of athletics at Texas A&M University.

She also held positions in the athletic departments of Delaware, Georgetown, Wake Forest, Illinois, and Michigan State as well as serving as a compliance and internal affairs assistant for the Southern Conference.

At Texas A&M, Huge oversaw women's basketball, men's and women's golf, men's and women's swimming and diving and volleyball.

"She understands business and the importance of the economic component of funding," said Barbara Ramsey, city council member.

Huge said some of the items on her agenda included insuring stronger wifi in the arenas and stadiums and building an aquatics center on campus.

Huge said stronger wifi would attract more fans to games and enhance the fan experience.

"We have to get the word out about how great an event a basketball game or a football game or a swimming meet can be," Huge said. "I'm a purist I love what's going on the field or in the pool but so often we're finding data that people are coming to athletic events for not only what's going on with the game but what's going on around the game."

Huge said she is focused on creating a larger social media presence for the athletic department and herself.

She said a new aquatic center would put the university on a level playing field with its competition.

"One of the facilities we have a need for is an aquatic center, we have a wonderful swim team but not a diving team because they don't have a diving well," Huge said. "I hate putting my kids at a disadvantage. Something that would be transformative would be getting a pool built."

Huge said she hasn't had any formal discussions on building an aquatic center but is willing to get the ball rolling.

"No conversations have begun on a pool but it's a dream," Huge said. "I'm willing to enter a partnership with folks, we certainly have the space for it. It's just a matter of getting it done."

Jefferson can be reached by phone at 757-790-9313.