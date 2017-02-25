Williamsburg Winery hall expansion complete

The Williamsburg Winery announced Wednesday that its Westbury Hall expansion is complete.

The expansion added 9,000 square feet to the site and will allow for private tasting and multipurpose events.

"It became evident that we needed to expand the winery's operational space due to increased visitation and a greater interest of guests to learn and experience wines by tasting. We also realized that we needed additional space for visitors and for the needs of our functions department," said Michael Kimball, assistant vice president of marketing for the Williamsburg Winery, in a prepared statement.

The Williamsburg Winery, at 5800 Wessex Hundred, opened in 1988 and is open year round. For more information, visit williamsburgwinery.com/.

•After 10 years, the ballroom at Colonial Heritage Club was due for some tweaks, according to its owners.

"It needed a new makeover. It was a lot of red and gold; the colors didn't blend," said Stacy Krick, director of sales at Colonial Heritage Club. "We wanted to modernize it and make it neutral and elegant."

Renovations included new carpet, chandeliers, stage curtains and banquet chairs. The renovations began in January and ended in February.

The ballroom, which can seat 350 guests, makes Colonial Heritage Club a prime location for weddings, Krick said.

"Brides are jumping for joy," she said. "The new tours that I have done since it's opened, people have been very excited about it. The room just sells itself."

Krick said 31 weddings have already been booked for 2017. For information, visit colonialheritageclub.com, or call us at 757-645-2011.

•Handel's Homemade Ice Cream and Yogurt, at 4501 Noland Blvd., has closed and the property may become an AutoZone, according to Planner Director Paul Holt.

The county development review committee agreed to pass the AutoZone proposal to the planning commission Wednesday.

"AutoZone has submitted a plan for staff review," Holt said. "I don't know their time frame. It only needs staff-level plan review and they're going through that process now."

The planning commission will review the application and send it to the Board of Supervisors if approved at its meeting on March 1.