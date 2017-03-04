Biz notes: Farmers markets readies for a new year

The Williamsburg Farmers Market is ready for another year of providing fresh food to the area.

Tracy Herner, the Williamsburg Farmers Market manager, said she is excited for another year.

"We have some interesting things planned," Herner said. "We have a celebrity chef coming to the market on our anniversary on July 8. We are going to unveil a new poster in April. There are a lot of different things happening throughout the season. We're going to celebrate our 15th anniversary all season long."

The Williamsburg Farmers Market will sell kombucha, which is fermented tea, for the first time.

The Williamsburg Farmers Market is open on from 8:00 a.m. to noon Saturdays beginning on March 4. The market is located at 402 W. Duke of Gloucester St.

For more information on the market, visit williamsburgfarmersmarket.com/.

•Child Development Resources announced the sponsors of the 39th Annual Bid 'n Buy Auction on March 2.

The auction will take place on March 19 at Jamestown High School and features a live and silent auction, the raffle of a Jeep Wrangler, food and music and more.

For more information about the auction, visit cdr.org/auction. The money raised will support programming for developmentally delayed children.

•Hampton Roads Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is celebrating its fifth anniversary in Williamsburg.

Over the last five years, Dr. Daniel Cavazos has provided treatment from his office in Newtown at 5335 Discovery Park Boulevard.

Cavazos saw the orthopedics and sports medicine industry was under served in the area and wanted to make a change.

"I thought to myself, 'We could change that situation fairly quickly for orthopedic patients,'" Cavazos said in a news release.

"I live in Williamsburg myself and I am grateful to be in a position to be able to help the residents of this wonderful community," Cavazos said.

Hampton Roads Orthopedics and Sports Medicine also has branches in Newport News and Yorktown.

•On March 1, CENTURY 21 Nachman Realty recognized Courtney Martinez for earning top listing agent and Margaret Angle for top sales agent in February.

