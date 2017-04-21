Business Notes

•Edgeworth Park at New Town holds ribbon cutting: Edgeworth Park at New Town held a ribbon cutting Thursday for its 75,000-square-foot assisted living and memory care center. The facility, which sits on four acres of property, opened in February and includes 62 assisted living residences and 21 memory care suites. "We feel like we've got a wonderful facility here," said one of its owners, Scott Wise. "We hope it's going to be a wonderful addition to New Town and to James City County."

•Old City Barbeque coming to Williamsburg this summer: With a focus on locally and sustainably sourced ingredients, Old City Barbeque is renovating the former Yorkshire Steak & Seafood restaurant at 700 York Street and is expected to open early this summer. The restaurant will be run by Williamsburg natives Vernon Geddy IV, Gardiner Brooks IV and Mason Brooks. Renovations are ongoing.

The barbecue will be cooked over hardwood coals and everything on the menu will be made from scratch. The restaurant is also partnering with Tony Seward of Red Barn Berkshire Farms in Surry, who will provide the meat for the barbecue, and is already partnering with area organizations and businesses such as Child Development Resources and the Virginia Beer Company, which is a partner in creating a beer-inspired barbecue sauce.

"We believe in using the highest quality, local ingredients while highlighting the people who produced them," said Gardiner Brooks IV in a news release. "Building a sense of community and supporting sustainable farming practices is something we believe strongly in."

•Williamsburg Realty announces top sales, listing agents: Williamsburg Realty's Jay Ponton was its top sales agent and Chuck Kane the top listing agent in March.

•Cushman & Wakefield —Thalhimer reports Williamsburg-area lease transactions: Atlantic Septic Systems, Inc. leased 3,750 square feet in Stan Park at 1570 Penniman Road in Williamsburg. Clay Culbreth, CCIM, SIOR handled the lease negotiations. Stella Nails renewed its lease of 1,434 square feet in Marketplace at Kingsmill at 240 McLaws Circle in Williamsburg. Drew Haynie and Wick Smith handled the lease negotiations.