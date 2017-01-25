Pierce's Pitt Bar-B-Que to be commended, pending senate approval

After 45 years of service to the Williamsburg area and the state of Virginia, Pierce's Pitt Bar-B-Que will be recognized with an official commendation, pending the approval of the state senate.

"I'm really honored," said, Jay Pierce, owner. "It just means a lot. I'm very proud of it."

Pierce's Pitt Bar-B-Que first opened its doors on Oct. 15, 1971 and has served famous politicians like George Bush and Mark Warner.

Sen. Thomas Norment, R-Williamsburg, requested the commendation. Pierce said he did not know when the commendation will be approved.

The restaurant is located at 447 E Rochambeau Dr. Pierce's is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

