National Park superintendent touts benefits of national parks

The monthly roundtable held by Williamsburg's Economic Development Authority featured a woman who has devoted her life to the upkeep of the nation's national parks.

Kym Hall, superintendent for York County's Colonial National Historical Park, told local business owners that as people visit the parks and hang around the area, they may spend money at local businesses like theirs.

Most people who visit national parks don't come and go quickly. Hall said they tend to move slower, which could mean opportunities to draw them to commerce while they are still in the area.

"The more diverse opportunities we can produce for visitors, the longer they will stay," she said.

As the vice chairman of the city's Economic Development Authority and a partner at Compass Wealth Strategies, a wealth management firm in Williamsburg, Rick Overy knows how important a more popular national park could be for the area.

"I think it's refreshing to have you coming here with new ideas," he said. "Your understanding of the asset is refreshing as well."

Having spent some of her childhood in Germany, Hall said many people abroad consider America's national parks as one of its foremost attractions.

"It's tougher in Europe to have land like that, where their population is growing but their land base is not, obviously," she said.

President Ulysses S. Grant signed the first national park — Yellowstone — into law in 1872. America's idea of setting aside land specifically to use as parks is a model that has been taken and emulated in countries across the world, Hall said.

"If you're familiar with Yellowstone, we started this concept that's really unique, of setting these type of places aside. There is a significant amount of international interest in these national parks," she said.

Hall said some people assume she would be a stickler for issues like littering and sustainability. She does not mind that, but said she also respects the reasons that communities develop their land. National parks are the unsullied land that balances that out, she said.

"Parks are about conservation in my world," she said. "They provide that balance for the other side, which is shopping malls and apartments and other developments like that."

Living in the Historic Triangle area gives residents a distinct advantage in comparison to those in other parts of the country, Hall said.

"Some parks can get really expensive as you try to get to them," she said. "But when they are in your backyard? It's a lot easier."

Wright can be reached by phone 757-345-2343.