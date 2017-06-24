Restaurant, hotel owners offer mixed reviews on city tax proposals

Restaurant and hotel owners offered mixed reactions to the city's proposal to raise taxes and place the extra revenue in a tourism development fund.

City Council is considering whether to raise the city's room and meal taxes from 5 percent to 7 percent. The group also proposed creating a 7 percent admission tax on amusements and venues that charge patrons for entering.

All told, the taxes would levy about $4.5 million annually, which could pay for a variety of projects including public parks, transit improvements and recreation facilities.

Hotel and restaurant owners said tax increases would impact them differently because they cater to different types of clients: while hotels cater mostly to tourists, restaurants serve visitors and locals alike.

In a July 8 public meeting, city staff and Council members will discuss the intricacies of the fund. City Council members decided in June to delay their decision on the tax changes until their July 13 meeting.

Council has not made any final decisions on the types of businesses that would be required to charge the admissions tax.

Assistant Manager Andrew Trivette said the city has yet to do an analysis of business licenses in the city, which would determine which ones would be subject to the tax.

Restaurants worry about competition

At 5 percent, Williamsburg has the lowest meal tax rate among any of the cities in Hampton Roads.

As the owner of Sal's by Victor, Victor Minichiello said he sees the tax increase as a step toward making the city's restaurants less desirable compared to competition in York and James City counties.

"We're attached to each other," he said of the city's location relative to the counties. "Customers aren't even thinking about taxes when they are here. All they'll see is that they spent more. It's unfair that we would have to raise our taxes."

James City County and York charge a 4 percent meals tax, the maximum allowed under state code.

Before the city raises its meal taxes, Minichiello suggested it exhausts other options. He referenced the city's real property tax, which is 57 cents per $100 assessed value. York County's is 75 cents, and James City County's is 84 cents.

"Raise the property taxes a nickel or a dime," he said.

At the Jefferson Restaurant, owner Mark Wright said he routinely gets customers who come in and complain about how much they pay for a meal. Raising taxes, he said, would only exacerbate their complaints and could threaten to drive his customers to other businesses.

"Customers already come in here and complain about the 11 percent taxes," he said of the combined local and state sales taxes. "I want repeat business. I don't want people to come in here and not come back because they feel like they are paying too much."

Noreen Graziano, president of the Williamsburg Area Restaurant Association, told City Council members in April that her organization was uncomfortable with raising the meal taxes.

"The proposed tax increase would constitute a significant collection of funds from our customer base," she wrote in an April 14 email. "We don't want to make any hasty or reckless decisions that may have unforeseen consequences."

Rising hotel taxes

Williamsburg hoteliers feel differently about the possible rise in room taxes — many are in favor of it.

Amy Gilliam, director of sales at a Fairfield Inn and a Holiday Inn, located in Williamsburg, thought those visiting the city would still be better off than if they stayed in other parts of the state.

"13 (percent) between the city and state tax is still lower than most cities," she wrote in an email to City Council, referencing the combined 6 percent sales tax and a 7 percent room tax charged to customers.

Ratnam Patel owns Hampton Inn hotels on Richmond and Capitol Landing roads. He wrote in a June 8 email that he likes the idea of accruing more money with the tax increase.

"I am in full support of the Tourism Development Fund that you are considering and would like the council to vote YES to this initiative," he wrote.

Though Mark Wright does not like the idea of raising the meal tax, he does not mind the idea of a fund meant to help tourism in the city. He'd like to know just where the money would go, he said.

"I have no real idea what they would do with that money, if they raised the taxes," he said. "If I could see what they were spending the money on, maybe I could get with it," he said.

Differing customer bases

How a tax increase could affect restaurants is in stark contrast to the hotel industry.

"Hotels can charge what they want," Minichiello said. "You might pay a different price for a room than the person paid the night before. We restaurants have the same menu year round."

"Most of the people who stay in hotels are tourists," he said. "They might come in, but they leave. Customers at our restaurants are people who live in the area, for the most part."

Minichiello said he fears a meals tax increase could push customers out of Williamsburg restaurants and into those in York and James City counties.

"I don't want this increase to be the straw that breaks the camel's back," he said.

Wright can be reached by phone at 757-345-2343.