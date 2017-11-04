Festival brings blues music to Williamsburg

Bands from around Virginia convened in Williamsburg Saturday, bringing an array of music to listeners who moseyed into a series of tents along High Street.

CulutureFix, a Williamsburg-based nonprofit, hosted the Big Bluesy Festival Weekend. The event is in its second year.

“Last year we had it out in Jamestown,” said CultureFix co-founder Steve Rose. “We figured it would be a bit more central to town.”

Bobby “Blackhat” Waters served as the master of ceremonies as the bands hit the stage. Waters’ daughter Maya was among the acts that graced the stage Saturday.

“We live up in Dorchester, but I try to come down to Williamsburg once a year since I grew up around here,” said David Williams. “It looks like they have a good event going, and I hope they keep it.”

The festival goes on Sunday Nov. 5 as well, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

