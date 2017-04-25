Board of Supervisors approve budget for 2018 fiscal year

JAMES CITY COUNTY- The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved its proposed budget with two additions on Tuesday evening.

At its regular meeting, the supervisors voted to add an extra $47,000 to its fiscal year 2018 general expenditures to fund a new sheriff position.

The Sheriff’s Department will now have 15 full-time employees and three part-time on-call deputies.

The supervisors also voted to increase its contribution to the Community Action Agency by $10,000 to $45,824.

The extra $10,000 will go to the neighborhood basketball league, according to Suzanne Mellen, county financial management services director.

Supervisor Sue Sadler motioned to reduce the real estate tax by one cent as a show of good faith to citizens. All of the other four supervisors denied the motion.

“It doesn’t seem like we have a lot of free flow in this budget,” said supervisor, John McGlennon. “I think there are additional public safety positions we should add to the budget and not be looking to reduce the budget.”

Chairman Kevin Onizuk said reducing the tax rate would put the county in a bind for future years and voiced his support for the proposed budget.

To view the budget in its entirety, visit http://en.calameo.com/read/004529642b7ea114035f6?page=1.

The county also approved a request to amend a joint resolution for the contract between the Williamsburg James City County Public Schools, city of Williamsburg and the county.

