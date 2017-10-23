Police: Device in detonated IED was a pipe bomb, suspect denied bond

Police believe the device used in Thursday’s detonation of an improvised explosive device in downtown Williamsburg was a pipe bomb, according to a criminal complaint filed in Williamsburg-James City County General District Court.

The Gloucester man accused of setting off the bomb behind was denied bond during an appearance Monday morning in Williamsburg-James City County General District Court, according to court documents.

Stephen James Powers, 30, of Hayes, had been a maintenance worker for Colonial Williamsburg for more than two years prior to the incident around 5 p.m. Thursday, court documents state.

Powers was arrested at his home in Hayes Friday evening, according to Williamsburg Police spokesman Maj. Greg Riley, and will next appear in Williamsburg-James City County General District Court at 2 p.m. Dec. 7, according to the court’s docket.

Powers has been charged with the possession and use of an explosive device and committing an act of terrorism following the detonation of an improvised explosive device, Riley said.

According to the criminal complaint, ATF, FBI and the Virginia State Police were able to determine that the device was a pipe bomb, finding the main body of the device about 75 yards away in the grass across the street, and portions of the end caps to the pipe landing on the roof of Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill.

Two people sitting in a car directly in front of the explosion were not injured, the criminal complaint states. One of the people in the car said she smelled fireworks or something similar to a rotten egg odor after the explosion, the criminal complaint stated. Police said in the complaint that the pipe bomb appeared to have been placed in the mulch of a tree in the parking lot.

Powers told investigators that he had been traveling past Williamsburg on the Colonial Parkway on his way to pick up his wife around 3:30 p.m. on the day of the blast, and was being given updates by a Colonial Williamsburg employee. At his home, investigators found evidence of bomb making materials, the criminal complaint states.

On Monday, the Williamsburg Police Department, Williamsburg Fire Department and the Newport News Fire Department’s bomb squad found nothing suspicious in a Merchants Square building after learning that Powers had performed HVAC work in it last week, Riley said.

Riley told the Daily Press Saturday that no one has ever been charged with terrorism in his 27 years working for the Williamsburg Police Department.

Powers has lived in the Gloucester area for nine years, the court documents state, has graduated high school and has no financial resources other than his job.

Over the weekend, people gathering for William and Mary’homecoming activities expressed no trepidation about being downtown near the site where the improvised explosive device was detonated.

