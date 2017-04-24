Muscarelle shatters attendance record with Botticelli exhibition

WILLIAMSBURG - More than 111,000 people viewed the acclaimed Botticelli exhibition at William and Mary’s Muscarelle Museum of Art, nearly doubling its previous best for an exhibition.

The exhibit was at the Muscarelle for seven-and-a-half weeks, from Feb. 11 to April 5 before moving to the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, where it will be through July 9.

Museum director Aaron De Groft cited focused marketing and advertising as an important factor in the record-breaking attendance. More than 53,000 people viewed the Muscarelle’s Michelangelo exhibit in 2013, the museum’s 30th anniversary, and nearly 65,000 saw a Leonardo da Vinci exhibition two years later.

“It was an embarrassment of riches, a once in a lifetime opportunity for not only us but also for our visitors and our viewers,” De Groft said. “It just was the gift that kept on giving.”

The city provided $40,000 in tourism contingency money to help promote the Botticelli exhibition, primarily in the Washington, D.C., Raleigh/Durham and Charlotte markets, which De Groft said paid off. He cited anecdotal information of busy restaurants near the museum during the exhibition’s run.

The museum is still analyzing the overall impact of the exhibit, but De Groft expects that it will approach a billion media impressions by the time the data is fully analyzed, similar to what happened for the Michelangelo and da Vinci exhibitions.

“I think we have a reputation for punching above our weight class,” De Groft said about attracting major exhibitions to the Muscarelle.