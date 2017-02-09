Botticelli exhibit opens Saturday, shows guests ‘arc of his career’

The Muscarelle Museum of Art is expecting visitors to pour out of the elevator into the second floor gallery on Saturday.

It’s the opening day of the next major international loan to the museum, which will debut some of famed Italian renaissance painter Sandro Botticelli’s work for the first time in the U.S.

"Botticelli and the Search for the Divine: Florentine Painting between the Medici and the Bonfires of the Vanities," encompasses a changing time in Florence, Italy, when Botticelli was active.

The show occupies the upstairs galleries, each room painted in a rich red.

It’s laid out in a way that starts with Botticelli’s mentor, Filippo Lippi. The middle is Botticelli’s “matured career” and the last contains later works, with the Bonfires of the Vanities after the fall of the Medici dynasty.

“This is the spiritual — the spiritual and artistic journey of Botticelli,” Spike said.

The first gallery features six works from Lippi, and focuses on the formation of Botticelli. When walking through to the second gallery, Spike encourages visitors to turn around and look at the two versions of Madonna and Child visible: Lippi’s, in the center of the first gallery, and Botticelli’s, hanging on the wall dividing the two rooms.

Both are significant works from around 1407, Spike said. While Botticelli’s painting echoes his mentor’s, Botticelli’s Madonna has more realistic beauty compared to Lippi’s near-perfect figure, Spike said.

Within the second gallery is a portrait that may be Botticelli’s first, the death mask of Lorenzo de’ Medici and one of the only two known isolated Venuses painted by him in the image of his iconic “Birth of Venus.” It is the first time the Venus will be shown in the U.S.

Because of the placement, the mask sits between Venus and a wooden cross depicting Jesus Christ's crucifixion — “almost like he’s between temptation and redemption,” Spike said.

In the last gallery hangs five Botticelli works that have historically been attributed to followers or assistants of his, not so much the man himself.

Spike said the work is certainly by Botticelli, the style is just different at this stage in his life.

Guests will be able to explore the exhibit beginning Saturday, and the show will be open through April 6, before it heads to the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston.

Williams can be reached by phone at 757-345-2341.

Want to go?

Open from Feb. 11 through April 6 at the Muscarelle Museum of Art at the College of William and Mary.

Tickets are $15 for the exhibition and admission is free to members, William and Mary students, faculty and staff, and children under 12.

For more information, call 757-221-2700 or visit muscarelle.org.