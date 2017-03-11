Boxwood & Berry has something to celebrate with grand opening

— It's not Celebrations anymore, but there was still plenty to celebrate Friday morning with the grand opening of Boxwood & Berry's Merchants Square location.

"I think it just makes it official," said Boxwood & Berry store manager Kari Scruggs, who also served in the same capacity at the store's previous incarnation, Celebrations, which was in the adjacent North Henry Street Shops. "We've had all this excitement and anticipation building for months, almost a year now with planning. Just to have the official ribbon cutting and to have all these guests and excitement in the store, it really brings it full circle for us."

Boxwood & Berry's grand opening brought out about 50 people, including Williamsburg mayor Paul Freiling, who noted the store's move will give it more visibility.

The store, at 416 Duke of Gloucester St. between Wythe Candy & Gourmet Shop and The Carousel Children's Boutique, markets itself as Colonial Williamsburg's modern garden emporium, and offers indoor and outdoor decor for all seasons.

"Here we can take liberty with more modern objects," said Melissa Fraley Agguini, executive director for products, retail and licensing for The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. "It's still a mix of wreaths and greenery for the home, decorative accessories and items of that nature."

Chute Gerdeman, a global design firm based in Columbus, Ohio, performed the design work on Boxwood & Berry's new location.

"This is their first effort with Colonial Williamsburg," Freiling said. "It won't be their last, believe me."

As part of its grand opening weekend, Boxwood & Berry is offering customers a 15 percent storewide discount through Sunday. The store is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

"We're very seasonal, so we're always the first to celebrate the season," Scruggs said. "The trees start blooming, but our store's already in bloom. The same thing when we flip to the holidays, we're always that first store to celebrate that season as well, so it gives us an edge on everyone, I think."

LaRoue can be reached by phone at 757-345-2342.