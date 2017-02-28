Police: Warrants out in connection to Feb. 12 Brickhouse assault

Warrants are out for a Charlottesville man in connection with a Feb. 12 assault outside the Brickhouse Tavern, according to Williamsburg Police.

Ronald Allen Dressel, Jr., 38, is alleged to have assaulted two people outside the establishment at 755 Scotland Street, near the William and Mary campus, around 2 a.m. Feb. 12, with the victims suffering minor injuries, said Williamsburg Police spokesperson Maj. Greg Riley.

Dressel is also facing charges of disorderly conduct and public swearing and intoxication in connection to the alleged assault at the Brickhouse Tavern. He was scheduled for a hearing on those two charges this morning in Williamsburg-James City County General District Court.

The warrants have yet to be served for the alleged assault, Riley said.