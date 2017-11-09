City bridges to close next week

Three Williamsburg-owned bridges will close next week for maintenance and repairs.

The Capitol Landing Road between Lafayette and First Street will close on Nov. 13, and no traffic will pass through until the work is completed.

Public Works staff will complete sidewalk repairs concurrently with the bridge work, according to city spokesperson Lee Ann Hartmann.

On Nov. 27, the Page Street bridge will close from Lafayette Street to Penniman Street. Cars can proceed in one lane in either direction.

Finally, staff will work on the Bypass Road bridge, between Richmond Road and Colony Drive, starting on Dec. 4.

Traffic will merge into one lane in either direction there as well, and only affected lanes will close.

For their work, the Portsmouth-based contracting firm Forsythe Caulking will make more than $85,000.

Each bridge will be worked on separately during the daytime, and the intended repairs will take approximately one week.

Wright can be reached by phone at 757-345-2343.