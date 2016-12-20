WATA tweaks schedule ahead of holidays

The Williamsburg Area Transit Authority has different hours during the holiday season.

• The Green Line stopped service on Dec. 15 and will return on Jan. 16.

•On Dec. 24 and 31, all bus lines will run on a Sunday schedule, instead of their usual Saturday schedule.

•On Christmas Day and New Year's Day, the transit authority will be closed and no buses will operate.

A full list of the schedule changes is available at gowata.org, hover your cursor over the Customer Service tab and click Holiday Schedules.