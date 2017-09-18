Broad Street Realty details student housing, retail plans

The Williamsburg Shopping Center’s new owners want to revitalize a section of the city that has been under-utilized in recent years.

Student housing is paramount to their plans, which have changed some in recent weeks after feedback from city staff.

They will take those updated plans to the city’s Planning Commission Wednesday, along with their request for a variance on four items of city code.

Maryland-based Broad Street Realty bought the center — the company's first in the Historic Triangle — in January for $13.3 million. It owns similar retail properties in Virginia Beach, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

The shopping center is considered important because of its size — it’s the largest commercial property in that area — and its proximity to other vital parts of the city.

"The Williamsburg Shopping Center occupies a critical anchor location that is also an entrance to the city's historic area and downtown," according to the city's 2012 economic development plan.

Michael Jacoby, CEO of Broad Street, said the company is also in talks to buy the Monticello Shopping Center. He expects to close on that property by the end of the calendar year.

That center sits across from the Williamsburg Shopping Center on Monticello Avenue.

“Retail in particular has been an interest for our company over the past few years,” Jacoby said.

Some in the city are concerned about Broad Street bringing in tenants who they will not be able to keep long-term. The shopping center is currently about 50 percent full.

Beyond retail

But while its plans for the shopping center include some retail, Broad Street sees a market for student housing in the area. As far back as 2012-13, city staff acknowledged in its comprehensive plan that a redeveloped shopping center had both residential and retail potential.

The plan names the Midtown area specifically as a priority location for student housing.

“Increasing the residential component of this area is important, and it is well positioned to become an important location for college student housing,” it reads.

“City regulations should encourage student oriented housing in suitable off-campus locations to supplement the housing provided by the college,” it reads, adding that public-private partnerships should be encouraged.

Representatives from Broad Street will ask the Planning Commission for a special use-permit so they may transform the shopping center into a residential and retail space. They are seeking four specific variances:

To permit four unrelated people to live together in its student-centered housing. The city limit is three.

To extend the city’s building height to 66 feet, up from the existing regulation of 45 feet.

To use 80 percent of the space in the new buildings as multifamily units. One floor would be for retail, and the remaining four for residential, multi-family space. The city currently allows 67 percent of a building to be used for multifamily units.

A reduction in open space at the center from 20 percent to not less than 15 percent. The site is currently 8 percent green space.

“The proximity of the Williamsburg Shopping Center to the college, and its location on existing bus routes, make it a desirable location for student housing,” reads a memo to Planning Commission members from Carolyn Murphy, the city’s director of planning and codes compliance.

Broad Street crafted its residential plans thinking their new development will attract young people.

“These were definitely targeted toward students and young professionals, including recent graduates,” Jacoby said at a Economic Development Authority roundtable presentation Sept. 12.

For the residential side of Broad Street’s plans, Jacoby said prices should be in line with other places in the area.

“Expect something commensurate with the market rate,” Jacoby said. “It might look a little more expensive, but that will be because all of the utilities would have been included,” he said.

Retail space

Sal's by Victor, a Virginia ABC store and Food Lion will stay in the shopping center. Combined, the buildings total more than 350,000 square feet and will serve as Midtown’s anchor.

Sal's by Victor has been in the city since 1974. Owner Victor Minichiello said he is elated with the current set of plans developers have for his restaurant and more generally for that part of the city.

"I'm excited. They talked about getting me a big, beautiful patio, and the company is run by some pretty smart guys," he said. "I hope they do with this area what they say they are going to do."

Broad Street’s proposed plans also include a 140-room hotel at the corner of Richmond Road and Monticello Avenue.

“People might look at our occupancy rates and say ‘we don’t want to invest,’ but if you look at the microeconomy — those parents and other visitors — it supports it,” said Michele Dewitt, city economic development director. “Those people will be looking for somewhere to stay.”

If Broad Street has its way, the Marshall's that is currently in the Monticello Shopping Center will move over to the Williamsburg Shopping Center.

Moving forward

After Broad Street representatives meet with the Planning Commission, they’ll present plans to City Council in a future meeting. Council members will make the final decision on what the company can do with its new purchase.

"Everyone wants this to do well,” Architectural Review Board member Andrew Edwards told Broad Street staff in August. “Midtown is a very important part of our city that needs your help.”

Want to go to the Planning Commission meeting?

When: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Stryker Center, 412 N. Boundary St.

