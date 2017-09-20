Williamsburg Shopping Center plans addressed at public hearing

Broad Street Realty, the Maryland-based firm that bought the Williamsburg Shopping Center in January, brought their ideas to the city’s Planning Commission Wednesday.

Michael Jacoby, CEO of Broad Street, said the company wants to create an area to attract visitors, students, and professionals alike.

Sal's by Victor, a Virginia ABC store and Food Lion will stay in the shopping center. Combined, the buildings total more than 350,000 square feet and will serve as Midtown’s anchor.

“You have to create a real sense of place,” he said.

Broad Street’s proposed plans also include a 140-room hotel at the corner of Richmond Road and Monticello Avenue.

Redeveloping the Williamsburg Shopping Center, said Economic Development Authority chair Adam Steely, has been at the forefront of authority members for a number of years.

“The (Economic Development Authority) has been focused on this parcel of land since I joined the organization,” he said.

Several residents have wondered about the environmental impact of the new plans.

Richard Phillips, who is on the Colonial Soil and Water Conservation Board, said he is worried about the effect on more foot traffic on the immediate area around the center.

“I think it represents an opportunity, but it also represents a problem,” he said.

Broad Street expects to close on its purchase of the Monticello Shopping Center — adjacent to the Williamsburg Shopping Center — by the end of the calendar year.

Jacoby said his company would like to have its changes done by the summer of 2019, to accommodate the students entering the college that fall.

Several speakers complained about what they thought could be a mass of students in the area.

Planning commission chairwoman Sarah Stafford said she sees some potential in having high-density there.

“Here, it seems to be a perfect location for the density,” she said.

Terry Deaver, owner of the Peninsula Ace Hardware on Richmond Road, supports any efforts to revitalize the center, which he said has underwhelmed in past years.

“I have no problem moving,” he said, referring to an agreement he’s come to with Broad Street that will move his business in Monticello Shopping Center. “I’m glad Broad Street came in and wants to do something.”

Planning Commission members recommended that the City Council allow four unrelated persons only in a four bedroom apartment.

Council members will make the final decision on what Broad Street can do in a future meeting,

