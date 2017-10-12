City Council votes in favor of Williamsburg Shopping Center redevelopment

City Council members voted Thursday to allow Broad Street Realty to redevelopment the Williamsburg Shopping Center, which it bought in January of this year.

Councilors approved two prospective plans, one of which includes a 140-room hotel.

Given the city’s struggles with its hotel stock, council members discussed what could happen to the development if Broad Street could not attract a hotel into the development.

Doug Pons said he had faith city staff would work with Broad Street representatives to find a developer to build a new hotel in the development. The hotel would be the only one within walking distance of the College of William and Mary.

“It’s a tough market, but new hotels can do very well here,” he said.

Student housing is integral to Broad Street’s plans.

Scott Foster, an alumnus of the College of William and Mary, said more student housing should bring some college students out of city houses and into what should be a residential and retail hub.

“The city can pull some of those folks and put them to use in a concentrated area right in the middle of town,” he said.

“This is about as good as it gets,” Pons said. “To have a private entrepreneur come to town with more than 100 million dollars, it doesn’t happen often.”

Broad Street CEO Michael Jacoby said in September that his company wants changes to both properties done by the summer of 2019, to accommodate the students entering the college that fall.

Plans for the Motnicello Shopping Center aren’t public yet, but Jacoby said both the Ace Hardware and the Marshalls at 163 Monticello Ave will move into the center if Broad Street has its way.

