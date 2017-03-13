Bruce Hornsby, Sheryl Crow headline second Funhouse Fest

Grammy-winning Williamsburg native Bruce Hornsby is reuniting with the Virginia Arts Festival for the 2nd annual Funhouse Fest.

The three-day music festival’s headliners include Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers, nine-time Grammy-winner Sheryl Crow, blues-jazz-roots band Lake Street Dive and singer-songwriter Rhiannon Giddens. Other bands are scheduled as well, with more announcements to come.

"I only want to do the Funhouse Fest every year if we can put together a special, unique and stylistically varied array of artists," Hornsby said in a news release. "This year's group is truly exciting."

This year’s event will introduce a second stage, allowing for more performances by more artists. Food trucks and craft beer will also be available.

"We’re thrilled to collaborate with Bruce again," Festival Director Robert W. Cross said in a press release. "Last year’s Funhouse Fest was an enormous success and this year promises to bring even more people out to see these great artists."

The festival runs June 23-25 on the lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg. Tickets will be available in single-day or three-day passes starting at 10 a.m. on March 17 from www.funhousefest.com, by phone at 757-282-2822 or at the Virginia Arts Festival Box Office. Pricing information will be released this week.

